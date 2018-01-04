India Post recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced for MTS at indiapost.gov.in, check last date to apply

India Post recruitment 2018: India Post has released the latest recruitment notification in which it has stated that it will hire Multi Tasking Staff at indiapost.gov.in. (Website)

India Post recruitment 2018: India Post has released the latest recruitment notification in which it has stated that it will hire Multi Tasking Staff at indiapost.gov.in. The appointments will be made for Telangana Circle of the India Post. Eligible and interested candidates must note that they can now apply visiting the official website. Candidates must note that they can apply to the post through the prescribed format before 08 January 2018. The notification stated that the selection will be made as per the automatically generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications. “No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification. Only marks obtained in 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection, ” it added. However, it is mandatory for the candidates to pass in all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms.

India Post recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the vacancies:

Name of the post: Multi Tasking Staff

Number of vacancies: 33 Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have passed SSC/Matriculation or ITI from recognised Board.

Age Limit: India Post has made it mandatory that the candidates applying for the post must be between 18 and 25 years.

How to Apply for the India Post, Telangana Circle Multi Tasking Staff Jobs 2017

Eligible candidates can apply to the post online at telanganapostalcircle.in attaching all relevant documents.

Application Fees: Candidate will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 100 and another Rs 400 towards the examination fee.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected only after shortlisting of applications, Written Exam and Interview.

India Post recruitment 2018: Here is how to apply:-

1.Visit official website telanganapostalcircle.in.

2. Click on the Telangana Postal Circle MTS Recruitment 2017-18 Notification notification

3. Download that notification, read it carefully.

4. Enter all your details in the online application form

5. Now make payment

6. Upload Photo, Signature and other documents.

7. Submit the form

8. Save and take a print out of the application form for future reference.