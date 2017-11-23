India Post recruitment 2017: 93 GDS vacancies announced at indiapost.gov.in, here is last date to apply and how to apply

India Post recruitment 2017: The Odisha Postal Circle of the India post has announced 93 vacancies at indiapost.gov.in.(Website)

India Post recruitment 2017: The Odisha Postal Circle of the India post has announced 93 vacancies at indiapost.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can now apply for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts visiting the official website. As per the official notification, aspirants must note that the last date to apply is 20 December 2017. The notification stated that the selection will be made as per the automatically generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications. “No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification. Only marks obtained in 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection, ” it added. However, it is mandatory for the candidates to pass in all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms.

India Post recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

1. Name of the Post: Gramin Dak Sevak

2. Total No. of Posts: 93

3. Name of the Division: Koraput.

4. Age Limit: Candidates should between 18 and 40 years as on 20-11-2017. Age relaxation is admissible as per government norms.

5. Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed 10th standard from approved state boards by the respective State Government, Central Government and have computer knowledge and will be required to furnish basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute. This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxable in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Class X or Class XII or higher educational qualification provided the candidate submits a certificate of Class X or Class XII or higher educational qualification in which he/she has studied computer as a subject.

6. Application fee:- Rs 100 (Rupees one hundred).

India Post recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-

Candidate who desires to apply online will have to register himself/herself in the portal through indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline with the basic details to obtain the Registration Number.

Candidates already once registered in appost.in/gdsonline need not register again. The same registration number should be used for submission of application. Any candidate who forgot the registration number can retrieve the registration number through option ‘Forgot registration’.

Before completing the registration process candidate should have the following documents with them:-

i) Name (In capital letter as per X class certificate Marks Memo including spaces)

ii) Father Name.

iii) Mobile Number.

iv) Date of Birth.

v) Gender.

vi) Community.

vii) PH – Type of Disability – (HH/OH/VH)- Percentage of disability.

viii) State in which Xth class passed.

ix) Board in which Xth class passed.

x) Year of Passing Xth class.

xi) Xth Class Certificate Number / Roll Number (optional).