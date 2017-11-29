India Post recruitment 2017: Vacancies announced for 1236 GDS posts at indiapost.gov.in, check last date and apply now

India Post recruitment 2017: The India Post has announced vacancies for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak under its Jharkhand Circle at indiapost.gov.in. (Website)

India Post recruitment 2017: The India Post has announced vacancies for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak under its Jharkhand Circle at indiapost.gov.in. As per the official notification, as many as 1236 GDS Posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply online on or before 19-12-2017. Before applying for the post, candidates must note that should have passed 10th standard from approved boards under State and Central government. A basic training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute. “Selection will be made as per the automatically generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidate’s online submitted applications. No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification. Only marks obtained in 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection. Candidfates can also log onto appost.in/gdsonline. Passing of all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory for taking candidate into account for calculating the merit, ” as per the job notification.

India Post recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

Total number of vacancies: 1236

Name of the Post: Gramin Dak Sevak.

Here are the division wise vacancies:-

1. Palamau: 504 Posts

2. Ranchi: 108 Posts

3. Singhbhum: 212 Posts

4. Dhanbad: 69 Posts

5. Giridih: 46 Posts

6. Hazaribagh: 297 Posts

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 and 40 years as on 20-11-2017. Age relaxation as per the government norms.

Educational Qualification:- The candidate should pass 10th standard from approved state boards by the respective State government and Central government. No weightage will be given for possessing any qualification(s) higher than the mandatory educational qualification. The Candidate passed Xth class examination in the first attempt will be treated as meritorious against those passed compartmentally.

Computer Knowledge:- The candidate should have computer knowledge and will be required to furnish basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute. Certificates from Central Government/ State Government/ University/ Boards etc., will also be acceptable for this purpose. This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxable in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Class X or Class XII or higher educational qualification provided the candidate submits a certificate of Class X or Class XII or higher educational qualification in which he/she has studied computer as a subject.

Application fee: Applicant of category OC/OBC Male should pay a fee of Rs. 100. Candidate who requires to make the payment has to visit any identified Post Offices in the circle where online notification is current to make the payment.

Here is the official notification:-



“Candidate can opt any choice of eligible posts in circle/circles and preference of priority will be made circle wise as per the order of posts applied as appeared in the submitted application. Selection will be made circle wise and preference will be given as per order of choice in the circle. In case if the candidate is selected in more than one choice of posts with in a circle, selection will be offered to the first selected post in the choice of preference in order for the circle and candidature for all other selected posts will be forfeited for the circle,” the notification read.