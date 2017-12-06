India Post recruitment 2017: Apply now for 1930 GDS posts at indiapost.gov.in, check details here

India Post recruitment GDS 2017: The India Post has announced huge vacancies for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak under its Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra circles at indiapost.gov.in. (Website)

India Post recruitment GDS 2017: The India Post has announced huge vacancies for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak under its Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra circles at indiapost.gov.in. As per the official notification, as many as 1930 Gramin Dak Sevaks Posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply online. Candidates must note that for Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles the last date to apply online is December 19, 2017, while for Maharashtra circle, the last date to submit online application is December 30, 2017. Before applying for the post, candidates must note that should have passed 10th standard from approved boards under State and Central government.

A basic training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute. “Selection will be made as per the automatically generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidate’s online submitted applications. No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification. Only marks obtained in 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection. Candidates can also log onto appost.in/gdsonline. Passing of all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory for taking candidate into account for calculating the merit,” as per the job notification.

India Post recruitment GDS 2017: Here are the details of State and Circle wise vacancies:-

Jharkhand: 1236 posts

Andhra Pradesh: 190 posts

Maharashtra circle: 284 posts.

Odisha circle: 93 posts

Telangana: 127 posts.

India Post recruitment GDS 2017: Educational Qualification:- The candidate should pass 10th standard from approved state boards by the respective State government and Central government. No weightage will be given for possessing any qualification(s) higher than the mandatory educational qualification. The Candidate passed Xth class examination in the first attempt will be treated as meritorious against those passed compartmentally.

Application fee: Applicant of category OC/OBC Male should pay a fee of Rs. 100. Candidate who requires to make the payment has to visit any identified Post Offices in the circle where online notification is current to make the payment.

Computer Knowledge:- The candidate should have computer knowledge and will be required to furnish basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute. Certificates from Central Government/ State Government/ University/ Boards etc. will also be acceptable for this purpose. This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxable in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Class X or Class XII or higher educational qualification provided the candidate submits a certificate of Class X or Class XII or higher educational qualification in which he/she has studied computer as a subject.