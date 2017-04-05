IIT Ropar scores high on Outreach and Inclusivity

IIT Ropar has made improvement in the parameter of Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) as per the India Rankings 2017 published conducted by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Human Resource Development. (PTI)

IIT Ropar has made improvement in the parameter of Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) as per the India Rankings 2017 published conducted by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Human Resource Development. The institute has been featured among the top five new IITs as per the rankings. Prof S K Das, Director, IIT Ropar said, “We are happy to be part of the India Rankings 2017. We have been part of the top new IITs of the country and this year again, we are ranked 3rd among the new IITs in overall and 5th in engineering category.” It is also heartening to see the improved score in the Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) parameter, which showcased our regional diversity, international outreach as well as our focus on creating a better environment for women, economically and socially challenged as well as the physically challenged students, he said.

Being ranked a creditable 21st in engineering and 32nd in overall category of institutions in the country is an achievement for an institution which is just nine years old, he said. IIT Ropar scored the best and has improved the most compared to last year in the parameter of OI, where it has come down to 11th rank from 105th rank, a marked improvement from last year. Started in 2015-16, the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) is an indigenous ranking framework for higher educational institutions in our country.

Also Watch:

The institutes are ranked under various parameters like teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception, basis which the rankings are formalised. Indian Institutes of Technology are apex institutions for engineering education and research. At present, there are 23 IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Guwahati, Roorkee, Hyderabad, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Ropar, Jodhpur, Gandhinagar, Indore, Mandi, Varanasi, Tiruppati, Palakkad, Goa, Jammu, Dharwad and Bhilai.