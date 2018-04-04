IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018: Registration process begins for jobs; here’s how to apply at iitr.ac.in

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has begun recruitment for the vacancies for Junior Assistant, Junior Superintendent, Assistant Coach and other posts on the official website – iitr.ac.in. (Website)

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has begun recruitment for the vacancies for Junior Assistant, Junior Superintendent, Assistant Coach and other posts on the official website – iitr.ac.in. IIT Roorkee has announced a total of 59 vacancies and interested candidates are advised to apply for the positions soon. The deadline for the end of the registration process is April 23, 2018. The application process has begun on March 26, 2018. As per the notification, the application must reach the Institute on or before April 30, 2018 through Speed/Registered post only. Also, the notification asks that the complete application must be put in an A4 size envelop and super-scribed ‘Application for the post of ___________’ .

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018: Here are the details for vacancies –

Important dates:

Start Date of Online Application – 26 March 2018

Last Date of Application – 23 April 2018

Last Date for Submitting Print-Out of Online Application – 30 April 2018

Name of the organisation: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee)

Name and number of the vacancies –

Junior Assistant – 19 Posts

Junior Superintendent – 17 Posts

Junior Lab Assistant – 11 Posts

Junior Technical Superintendent – 4 Posts

Junior Engineer – 4 Posts

Junior Superintendent (Raj Bhasha) – 1 Post

Pharmacist – 1 Post

Assistant Coach – 1 Post

Driver Grade II – 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for IIT Roorkee Non-Teaching Jobs –

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Junior Assistant – Candidates must have a degree with knowledge of computer office applications.

Junior Superintendent – Candidates must have a Post Graduate/ Degree with 2 years of experience Or candidate must have knowledge of computer application and Secretariat practices.

Junior Lab Assistant – Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree (Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics/Computer Science) Or 3 years Diploma in Engineering. Candidates must also have knowledge of computer applications.

Junior Engineer – Candidates must have 3 years Diploma in Civil/ Electrical Engineering.

Junior Technical Superintendent – Candidates must have M.Sc./ B. Tech/ B.E./ B.Sc/ MCA/Diploma in Engineering with 3 years of experience.

Junior Superintendent (Raj Bhasha) – Candidates must have a Post Graduate (Hindi) or Degree with English/ Degree with Hindi & PG (English), with at least 1 year of translation experience.

Pharmacist – Candidates must have Science as a subject in 10+2, Diploma/ Degree (Pharmacy). The candidate must also be registered as a ‘Pharmacist’ under the Pharmacy Act, 1948.

Assistant Coach – Candidates must have a degree in Physical Education with Diploma in Coaching from NIS Patiala.

Driver Grade II – 10+2 with ITI & Driving License or 10+2 pass with ITI course. Candidate must also have at least 2 years of driving experience.

How to Apply for IIT Roorkee Non-Teaching Jobs 2018

Step 1. Log on to the official website – iitr.ac.in.

Step 2. Go to the ‘Recruitments’ tab on the webpage.

Step 3. Click on the link that says ‘Other Job Openings’.

Step 4. Click on ‘Non Teaching Jobs’.

Step 5. A new webpage will appear, on which click on ‘Apply online for Non Teaching Positions’.

Step 6. Log in the details.

Step 7. Pay the application fee.

Step 8. Take a print out of the complete online application.

step 9. Send the application along with all relevant supporting documents duly self attested addressed to the following address:

Assistant Registrar (Recruitment), Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Roorkee – 247 667 (Uttarakhand)