IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018: Apply for several posts offering up to Rs 1.5 lakh/month salary at iitr.ac.in

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has invited candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor Grade I and Grade-II at iitr.ac.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website now to apply. Candidates need to note that there is no last date for applications and completed applications are welcome throughout the year. The notification released on the official website says the applications will be screened at the Department and Institute levels and shortlisted candidates will be invited for a research presentation and interview.

For any kind of query, candidates can contact- Dean of Faculty Affairs, IIT Roorkee, Roorkee-247667 or send an email at recruitment@iitr.ac.in , dfa@iitr.ac.in or simply call at +91-1332-285233, 285525. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note in order to apply for the posts on offer.

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018: Qualifications & Experience-

Assistant Professor Grade-II: Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout and a minimum of 3 years industrial/research/teaching experience, excluding the experience gained while pursuing Ph.D.

Assistant Professor Grade-I: Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout.

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018: Pay structure-

Assistant Professor Grade-II: Academic Pay Level-12 (Rs.1,01,500-1,67,400)

For direct recruits minimum pay in Academic Pay Level -12 to be fixed at Cell No.1 Rs.1,01,500.00. On completion of 3 years service as Assistant Professor Grade-II, the incumbent shall move to Academic Pay Level 13A1 (Rs.1,31,400-2,04,700). The gross salary at the time of joining will be approximately Rs.1,10,400.00 + Rs.30,000.00 additional fellowship.

Assistant Professor Grade-I: Academic Pay Level-10 (Rs.57,700-98,200)

The minimum starting pay to be fixed in Academic Pay Level-10 at Cell No.8 Rs. 70,900. On completion of one year service, the incumbent shall move to Academic Pay Level-11and after three years to Academic Pay Level-12.The gross salary at the time of joining will be approximately Rs.78,300.00 + Rs.30,000.00 additional fellowship.

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018: Perks for the newly appointed faculty-

– An additional fellowship of Rs. 30,000/- per month for a period of 3 years for the new faculty members joining the institute as Assistant Professors.

– Faculty Initiation Grant (FIG) of Rs.20.00 Lacs.

– An additional amount of Rs.2.00 Lacs for the purchase of Laptop/Printer, etc.

– Professional Development Allowance (PDA) of Rs. 3.0 Lacs in a three-year block, for attending conferences in India as well as abroad, and for membership of professional bodies, etc.

– Transfer Travelling Allowance as well as joining time in accordance with the Government of India rules.

– Medical Facilities as per Medical Attendance and Treatment Rules of the Institute.

– Leave Travel Concession (LTC) as per the Government of India rules.

– Children Education Allowance as per the Government of India rules.

– Institute residence in the campus.