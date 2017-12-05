IIT Placements 2017: As students laugh all the way to the bank, see who pays techies more

Unlike previous years, the day one of this year’s placement session witnessed techies being offered packages as high as Rs 1 crore. (Photo: Express/website)

IIT Placements 2017: In the latest edition of the placement session that is currently taking place at the country’s top technical college, Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), Asian recruiters have managed to give tough competition to the US counterparts. According to reports, this year the IITs witnessed a 40 per cent rise in the offers that have been given to the students on the day one of the session. The campus placements began on December 1 across the various IITs. Unlike previous years, the day one of this year’s placement session witnessed techies being offered packages as high as Rs 1 crore. Top companies from the United States like Apple and Nasdaq, made their debut at the institute, while technology giant Microsoft offered a handsome pay package. In addition this year the maximum number of International offers were made by NEC Japan along with several other Asian companies.

Reportedly, till now NEC Japan is amongst the biggest recruiters this year, while many other big offers were also made by companies from Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore. Technology giant Microsoft topped all the offers made to the students, at Rs 1.39 crore per annum salary package for overseas posting, while its offer for postings in India this year stand at Rs 39.02 lakh per annum. IT company, NEC Japan offered a package worth Rs 26.29 lakh per annum (Rs 45.70 lakh Japanese Yen per annum).

According to reports, during the first three days of the placement session overseas offers made at IIT Kharagpur saw a jump from 9 to over 30, while IIT Madras witnessed a surge from 6 offers made last year to 22 that were made this year. 13 international offers were made at IIT Roorkee within the first 3 days of the placement session as compared to the 12 that were made last year. Out of the 12 international offers made at IIT Roorkee last year, 10 were made by Japanese firms.

According to the press release issued by the placement cell this year, “IIT Bombay’s placement season has started off well. Day one witnessed the participation of 34 companies. For the domestic roles, the highest number of offers were made by Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, IBM, Microsoft, BCG, Cairn, McKinsey Knowledge Centre & Tata Steel while the maximum International offers were made by NEC Japan, Microsoft, Optiver, Rubrik and Uber.”