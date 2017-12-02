IIT Madras campus placements a big hit! 195 students get job offers in just 1 day; here is list of companies

It’s a big good news for IIT Madras. (Photo from IIT M website)

It’s a big good news for IIT Madras and its students! IIT Madras campus placements this year made a rocking start after a total of 195 job offers were made on the 1st day of the placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras in Chennai. The majority of job offers are from the analytics, finance and consulting sectors. Some of the companies that participated in the placement season that commenced on Friday, included Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Samsung Research Institute, Bengaluru, a IIT Madras release said. The number of international offers that were given to prospective candidates also increased this year to 11 from last year’s three, it said.

Big job offers

Of the total 195 job offers, 41 per cent of them were from Analytics, finance and consulting, 32 per cent from research and development, 25 per cent Information Technology, and two per cent from firms engaged in the fast moving consumer goods segment, the release added.

No graveyard slot

Considering the stress factor faced by students during the interviews, IIT Madras said the graveyard slot which is normally conducted between 12 am and 6 am has been done away with.

As per the release, the pre-placement offers are considered as a reward for the students during the internships that were normally provided by top companies including Microsoft and Qualcomm.

About IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an institute of national importance. The activities of the Institute in various fields of Technology and Science are carried out in 16 academic departments and several advanced interdisciplinary Research Academic Centres. The Institute offers undergraduate and post-graduate programmes leading to the B.Tech., M.Sc., M.B.A., M.Tech., M.S., and Ph.D., degrees in a variety of specialisations. IITM is a residential institute with more than 550 faculty and 9000 students. Students from 18 countries are enrolled here. The campus is self-contained and is located on a beautiful wooded area of about 250 hectares. It is home to approximately 300 species of trees and plants. IITM fosters an active entrepreneurial culture with strong curricular support and through the IITM Incubation Cell (www.incubation.iitm.ac.in).