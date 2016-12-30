IIT JEE Mains 2017: CBSE extends registration date to January 16

Now, the aspirants have got 14 days more to apply for the test. (Source: IE)

Giving another chance to engineering aspirants the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last registration date for JEE (Main) – 2017 examination to January 16 for online submission of application form, which was earlier set on January 2. Now, the aspirants have got 14 days more to apply for the test. “The date has been extended up to January 16, 2017, (11.59 PM) in view of requests from candidates, parents as well as schools. Candidates may pay fee till January 17 (11.59PM),” Board said in a statement.

However, other terms and conditions have been left untouched by the Board and it also clarified that the last date for the submission of online form will not be extended further. So, this is the last chance for the students, dreaming to be an engineer, to apply for the prestigious examination.

JEE or Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is the common entrance exam for Indian Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, which are two of the most respected institutes of higher education in India and has 23 institutes across India.

Watch what else is making news:





Follow these steps to fill the form:

(1) Log on to the official website for the exam, jeemain.nic.in

( 2) Scroll down and you’ll find ‘Apply for JEE mains 2017’. Click on the link.

(3) You’ll be directed to the webpage containing important guidelines and instructions of the exam

(4) After making sure you have all your documents scanned, fill the form.

(5) Pay the fee

(6) Take a print out of the form for future reference.