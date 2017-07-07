IIT JEE counselling 2017: In big decision, Supreme Court bars counselling, plea made for fresh exam, new merit list; here’s why

The court further sought details of the petitions pending before the High Courts, along with the number of petitions challenging the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2017 rank list (IE)

IIT JEE counselling 2017: The Supreme Court on Friday issued an order barring the various Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) across the country till further orders from conducting counselling, or admitting students subsequent to the Joint Entrance Examination this year. The top court, comprising of Justices Dipak Misra and A M Khanwilkar, also directed the High Courts not to entertain any writ petition relating to counselling and admissions to the IITs from today onwards. The court further sought details of the petitions pending before the High Courts, along with the number of petitions challenging the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2017 rank list, and awarding of additional marks to all candidates who had appeared in the test. The next hearing in the case will take place on July 10. Earlier on June 30, the apex court had ordered a notice to Ministry of Human Resource Development on a plea seeking to quash the IIT-JEE 2017 rank list. The top court order comes on a petition by IIT aspirant Aishwarya Agarwal.

Aishwarya had sought the court’s intervention in the matter, contesting that action of awarding “bonus marks” to the candidates who had appeared in the JEE (Advanced) 2017 examination was wrong and violated her right, along with many other aspirants. Aishwarya’s plea further appealed to court to direct to again be prepare the all-India IIT rank list after rectifying the scores of JEE (Advanced), along with the marks for the incorrect questions to the candidates who had attempted the right answers. The petitioner asked the institution to conduct fresh examination and prepare a fresh merit list or grant all students another opportunity to appear in the examination to be conducted next year. The petitioner further sought an interim stay on the merit list and the counselling, arguing that list prepared on the basis of current system would cause serious prejudice to the petitioner and other deserving candidates.