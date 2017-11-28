IIT Delhi recruitment 2017: Apply online for various non teaching staff posts at iitd.ac.in, here is the last date to apply

IIT Delhi recruitment 2017: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has invited applications for the recruitment of various non-teaching staff at iitd.ac.in. (Twitter)

IIT Delhi recruitment 2017: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has invited applications for the recruitment of various non-teaching staff at iitd.ac.in. Eligible and interested candidates can now apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the institute. As per the official notification, a total of 54 vacancies has been announced by the institute. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is on December 11, 2017 till 5 pm. The maximum age limit for the recruitment is 27 years to 35 years.

IIT Delhi recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the posts:-

Total number of posts: 54

Junior engineer (civil)- 1

Junior technical superintendent- 5

Junior superintendent/ junior accounts officer- 7

Junior superintendent (publication)- 1

Senior mechanic/ sr laboratory assistant- 13

Assistant mess manager/ junior assistant- 23

Jr laboratory assistant- 4

Pay scale:

Junior engineer (civil)/Junior technical superintendent/Junior superintendent/ junior accounts officer/Junior superintendent (publication)- Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800

Senior mechanic/ sr laboratory assistant/ Assistant mess manager/ junior assistant/ Jr laboratory assistant- Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200

Age limit:

Junior engineer (civil)/Junior technical superintendant/Junior superintendant/ junior accounts officer/Junior superintendent (publication)- 35

Senior mechanic/ sr laboratory assistant/ Assistant mess manager- 30

junior assistant/ jr laboratory assistant- 27

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and trade/ skill test. Only the candidates who will qualify the written test will be called for trade test/ computer test of the selection process. However, actual selection shall depend on the merit over and above this minimum level as determined by the respective selection committee.

IIT Delhi recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-

1. Visit the official website for IIT Delhi as mentioned above.

2. Now click on “Jobs@iitd”.

3. Click on the link for “non academic” posts.

4. Then click on the link to the advertisement, check the details and follow the link provided there to apply online.

5. Submit the application and save a copy for further reference.

IIT Delhi recruitment 2017: Here is the application form:-



About IIT’s

The Indian Institutes of Technology (popularly known as IITs) are institutions of national importance established through an Act of Parliament for fostering excellence in education. There are twenty three IITs at present located at Bhilai, Chennai, Delhi, Dhanbad, Dharwad, Goa, Guwahati, Jammu, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Mumbai, Roorkee, Bhubaneswar, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Ropar, Tirupati and Varanasi.