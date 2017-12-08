IIT Delhi Placements: Over 500 students hired in just 5 days; 25 international offers made

IIT Delhi Placements: Students even bagged over 150 pre-placement offers, out of which 80 have been accepted. (Photo: IIT Delhi website)

IIT Delhi Placements: The latest edition of placements at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi kick-started on a vibrant note. According to the institute, more than 500 students were hired by top companies within the first five days of the ongoing session. According to a statement released by the Institute, students received over 200 offers including 20 international ones on the inaugural day of the placement session itself. Till now, more than 25 international offers have been made to the students by top global companies. The first phase of the placement session at the institute this year commenced on December 1 and is slated to continue till December 15, The session phase of the session will begin in January 2015.

The statement released by IIT Delhi also revealed that the students bagged over 150 pre-placement offers, out of which 80 have been accepted. Few students even opted for the institute’s deferred placement available for those interested in pursuing their start-up dreams. While many international offers have been made, the statement released stated that among the national recruiters, a maximum number of offers (30) came from Intel while the Indian Space Research Organisation, a government body, participated among the recruiters on the first day of placements. The statement further stated, “The international offers came from companies in Singapore, Hong Kong, the US, Amsterdam and Japan. Among the international offers, a maximum of six offers was fetched from Microsoft on December 1.” It added that some students, who bagged an international placement on December 1, preferred to opt for other options in India.

I.N. Kar, Professor-in-charge of placement at IIT Delhi while talking about the 2017 session said that placements this started on a very optimistic note and he hoped that this trend continued till for the rest of the placement season. Over 300 organisations across sectors offering over 500 job roles have already registered for placements in the coming few days.

Anishya Madan, Placement Officer at the Training and Placement Cell of IIT Delhi maintains that several factors were taken into consideration before starting the placement process. She said, “Our system of rostering takes the filters of the domain of the company as well as the job profile and student preferences into account. We try to ensure that all kinds of job profiles get a fair representation in the roster. We also strive to ensure that all kinds of students get a chance to be interviewed.”

In the placement session at the other campuses of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), technology giants like Microsoft among others has offered hefty pay packages to the students. This year, Asian recruiters have managed to give tough competition to the US counterparts. According to reports, this year the IITs witnessed a 40 per cent rise in the offers that have been given to the students on the day one of the session.