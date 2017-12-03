Campus Placements 2017: Finally, Apple Inc makes its debut in IIT Kharagpur, hires 5 techies for Bengaluru facility

Apple Inc. has finally made its debut in terms of campus placements!

Apple Inc. has finally made its debut in IIT Kharagpur campus placements. The tech giant has hired 5 students from IIT Kharagpur campus on Friday. Apple Inc has picked five students for its Bengaluru office. The placement season at IIT-Kharagpur has started on a robust note with more than 300 students bagging jobs on the first two days. UK-based Halma plc, a group of technology companies that makes products for hazard detection, Dubai-based Dunia Finance and Mercari Japan Ltd, which specialises in dealing with industrial machinery, were also among the first-time visitors, an IIT-KGP statement said.

1st day of placements

The first day of the recruitment season had 29 companies visiting the campus, including Flipkart, HSBC, American Express, IBM Research, JP Morgan, Schlumberger, Airbus, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Microsoft, ITC and UBER. A total of 188 students got jobs, 22 of which were overseas postings.

2nd day

On the second day, LG Korea, Konica Minolta, Ola, Deloitte, Walmart, Adobe and Bajaj made offers to the students. Eight out of 147 students picked on the second day got overseas postings.

The chairman of Career Development Centre at the institute, Debasis Deb, said, “Data Analytics and software are the two booming sectors this year… So far, we are extremely happy with the response that our students have received this recruitment season,” he said. “The centre has taken innovative measures to strengthen relationships between the institute and the industrial sector,” Deb added.

“The centre has been exploring avenues to engage with the industrial sector beyond recruitment. The students can gain experience from internships and learn about the importance of core engineering sectors at open houses and workshops,” he concluded.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that IIT Madras campus placements this year have made a rocking start after a total of 195 job offers were made on the 1st day of the placement season. The majority of job offers were from the analytics, finance and consulting sectors. Some of the companies that participated in the placement season that commenced on Friday, included Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Samsung Research Institute, Bengaluru, a IIT Madras release said. The number of international offers that were given to prospective candidates also increased this year to 11 from last year’s three, it added.