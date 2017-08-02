IIT Bombay working with Mojo Networks to improve WiFi classrooms and conduct SAFE exams

SAFE is a smartphone app-based system for conducting exams in classrooms. (Representative image PTI)

Mojo Networks, a cloud-managed Wi-Fi company, is collaborating with IIT Bombay to provide reliable WiFi experience in smart classrooms. The wireless performance has helped in the successful deployment of SAFE (Smart Authenticated Fast Exams), a smartphone app-based system for conducting exams in classrooms, the company said. SAFE has been created by professors and student researchers of IIT Bombay after two years of research and development. This app basically leverages students’ smart devices to conduct objective exams in a proctored setting.

SAFE essentially employs a host of mechanisms to ensure the integrity of the exam, by restricting the use of the smart device for the intended purpose, for the duration of the SAFE exam. This app works in real time, which means post submitting the quiz, the instructor will be able to instantly view the consolidated marklist. This function enables students to get real-time feedback from the professor thereby helping them focus better on learning, especially in large classes. So far, SAFE has been used for in-class quizzes in 14 IITB courses in the last 2 years. In addition, the app was used in the pre-interview screening test for IITB CSE MTech RA admissions in May 2016.

Kiran Deshpande, Co-founder and President, Mojo Networks, said, “Professors and students demand zero downtime of the WiFi infrastructure, especially during an exam setting. There should be a firm assurance to support several hundred student devices simultaneously in each classroom. We make certain that our WiFi Access Points deliver interactive performance during the interval of the assessment.”

Here is what SAFE does:

1. Continuous assessment through short quizzes: Teachers have conducted short quizzes, as easy as asking a verbal question in class. These help in instant feedback to the student as well as the teacher.

2. Easy, paper-free objective exams: SAFE exams have avoided the hassle of printing and manual evaluation. With SAFE, conducting objective exams is paper-free and cheating-free.

3. Check mental presence: SAFE has helped instructors check if students have grasped what has been taught in class. With a short SAFE-quiz in the class, instant feedback is possible.

4. Surveys and polls: SAFE has eased the conduct of many surveys and polls, with configurable anonymity for those answering.