IIM Vishakhapatnam Placements 2018: What was the highest salary package this year?

Three years after its commencement, IIM Vishakhapatnam has emerged with 100 per cent placements for its PGP 2016-18 batch. IIM Vishakhapatnam is the first among the seven news IIMs to complete its placement drive for MBA graduates at the very first place. Its recent placement drive for PGP students saw participation from the country’s premier companies. The industry showed vigorous support to the university in offering diverse roles to its PGP 2016-18 batch students. With its recent placement record, IIM-V might soon become the prime choice of the management candidates seeking admission.

IIM-Vishakhapatnam PGP 2016-18 students batch profile:

Near about 96 per cent of the students in the batch have a B Tech background. Merely 4 per cent students have a management background, with 2 per cent having a degree in Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and the other 2 per cent have a degree in Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA). Additionally, 80 per cent of students from the PGP 2016-18 batch possesses sufficient work experience.

IIM-Vishakhapatnam PGP 2016-18 placement highlights:

According to the official placement reports by the IIM Vishakhapatnam, as many as 45 students were eligible for the final placements. Among these students, 8 candidates were lucky to receive the PPO/PPI. In total, 42 companies visited the IIM-V campus to recruit the students from the premier business school. Overall, 50 companies extended placement offers to these 45 IIM-V management graduates. The average salary for the top quartile of the PGP 2016-18 batch was Rs 16.29 lakhs per annum. Considering the entire batch of PGP students, the average salary was Rs. 12.07 lakhs per annum.

IIM Vishakhapatnam PGP 2016-18 placement recruiters:

Recruiters from top companies of the industry visited the IIM Vishakhapatnam campus on the placement day to hire one of the best management graduates in the country. Companies and firms from all sectors such as BFSI, management consulting, analytics, government sectors, educations and various domains visited the B-school. Here is a list of brands that visited the campus:

1. ICICI Lombard

2. HDFC Bank

3. KPMG

4. Deloitte

5. Amul

6. GMR

7. Sutherland Global Services

8. TechAspect

9. Click Labs

10. Bosch

11. MuSigma

12. Perceptive Analytics

13. Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP)

The domain wise recruiting percentage was as follows:

1. Sales and Marketing – 44.4%

2. Consulting – 11.1%

3. Finance- 6.7%

4. Analytics and Strategy – 6.7%

5. Human Resources – 2.3%

6. Product Management – 4.4%

7. FinTech – 4.4%

8. Operations – 4.4%

9. General Management – 8.9%

About IIM Vishakhapatnam:

IIM Visakhapatnam was set up in 2015 by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India and was registered as a Society with a constituted Board of Governors under the Andhra Pradesh Societies Registration Act 2001. The institute is mentored by IIM Bangalore.