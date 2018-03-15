IIM Visakhapatnam records 100 pc placement, highest offer tops Rs 16 lakh; here are prominent recruiters

IIM Vizag final placement: The students at the institute have achieved the highest offer of over Rs 16 lakhs.

IIM Vizag final placement: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam recently recorded 100 per cent placement for the batch of PGP 2016-18. This year, the institute recorded one of its highest placements ever since it began operations three years back. The highest offer received by a student at the institute is of over Rs 16 lakh.

The Career Development Services of the Institute said that the students in the placement session have shown robust performance in attracting the country’s premier companies, despite having huge competition. A total of 18 percent students had received PPO/PPIs, due to their outstanding efforts in the summer internship and corporate competitions, the institute said.

While talking about the offers received by the students as a part of the Final Placement, the institute said, “The average salary for the top quartile offers is Rs. 16.29 lakh per annum (LPA), and the top half is Rs. 14.14 LPA. The average salary for the batch is Rs. 12.07 LPA while the median stood at Rs. 11.70 LPA. The dominant roles offered were Sales & Marketing (44.4%), Consulting (11.1%) and General Management (8.9%). Other key roles included Finance, Analytics and Strategy (each 6.7%), and, Product Management, FinTech and Operations (each 4.4%) and Human Resources (2.3%).”

Companies from the BFSI sector that took part in the session included ICICI Lombard, HDFC Bank participated in the process and offered roles in Product Management, Analytics, Sales & Marketing domains. The season also witnessed participation from various companies of other growing sectors like education, luxury goods & e-commerce. Other companies that were a part of the Final Placement included-

KPMG: recruited students for their Government Advisory and Strategy & Operations Consulting practice

recruited students for their Government Advisory and Strategy & Operations Consulting practice Amul: The leading FMCG company recruited students in the domain of Sales & Marketing

The leading FMCG company recruited students in the domain of Sales & Marketing GMR: The Infrastructure giant extended offers for its Management Trainee program in Operations domain

The Infrastructure giant extended offers for its Management Trainee program in Operations domain Deloitte Consulting: Gave one student an off-campus offer

Gave one student an off-campus offer Sutherland Global Services, TechAspect, Click Labs: offered roles in General Management, Business Development, Strategy and Digital Marketing

offered roles in General Management, Business Development, Strategy and Digital Marketing domains

MuSigma, Perceptive Analytics made attractive domain-specific roles

made attractive domain-specific roles The government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) recruited students for their Vision Management Unit. Three students were selected for the prestigious fellowship programs of GoAP.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam Director, Prof. M Chandrasekhar congratulated the students. He expressed his happiness and said, “Our students have once again done us proud by their stellar performance in the placements. We thank our illustrious recruiters for the trust and confidence reposed in the Institute for the second consecutive year and compliment our students, for living up to those expectations admirably. Mentoring by IIM Bangalore and facilitation by the Career Development Services team under strong and proven leadership are the key enablers of our success. Our special thanks to the Government of AP for offering to our students this year too, exciting and challenging roles. Overall, the recognition, rewards and roles won by our students are truly praise-worthy. Bravo!”

Prof. Ganesh N Prabhu, the Chairperson of Career Development Services at the institute while talking about the placement said, “Congratulations to the entire second batch of IIMV for securing excellent job offers of their choice from many marquee recruiters.”