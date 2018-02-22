IIM Rohtak hits record 100 per cent placement this year, top package at Rs 30 lakh p.a

Not just this, IIM Rohtak also boasts of 100 per cent placement wherein 139 offers came pouring from 90 recruiters.

Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak students have some legit reasons to rejoice. The institute just finished with its placement process for its 2016-2018 batch and apparently, there is 16 per cent rise in highest salary this year. Not just this, IIM Rohtak also boasts of 100 per cent placement wherein 139 offers came pouring from 90 recruiters. A student of the institute was offered a whopping package of Rs 30 lakh per annum while the average salary stands at Rs 26 lakh a year. At least 29 per cent of the total recruitment was done under the marketing sector.

Prominent companies which made its way to the institute were Amazon, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, JK Group, Dabur, Yes Bank. This year also witnessed a fivefold increase in the number of FMCG companies visiting the campus. Following Marketing, it was Finance which stood second in line. Noteworthy banks who came for recruitment were ICICI, RBL, Yes Bank, HDFC, SBI etc.

Besides Marketing and Finance being the top recruiters this year, General Management accounted for 21% placement, followed by Analytics, Strategy and Consulting and Operations. This year also witnessed the return of the Big 4 with KPMG and EY offering lucrative profiles to the graduates of the IIM Rohtak.

Even the PPIs and PPOs offered to students witnessed a steep increase. International recruiters too did not stay behind. Companies like Tolaram Group from Dubai came offering some of the most sought-after profiles in the industry. According to IIM Rohtak Prof Dheeraj Sharma, the 100% placement record in the current economy demonstrates that students of the institute are amongst the best. He also said that the students will continue to perform in the industry.