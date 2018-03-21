IIM Indore, Shillong placement 2018: Student bags whopping Rs 63.45 lakh job; Google, PayTM, Airtel offer fat salaries

IIM Indore, Shillong placement 2018: Among the top names that took part in the placement session were Technology giant Google, financial sector giants like Goldman Sachs and many others.

IIM Indore, Shillong placement 2018: In the recently concluded placement chapter at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore and Shillong, students have managed to bag huge pay cheques along with international offers. While on one hand, the highest offer made to a student at IIM Indore stood at Rs 64.45 lakh per annum, IIM Shillong witnessed 100 percent placement. Among the top names that took part in the placement session were Technology giant Google, financial sector giants like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan & Chase, PayTM, Reliance Industries, Airtel, Cognizant, HUL and many other.

Here is a brief on the placement session of IIM Indore and Shillong:

IIM Indore placements 2018

IIM Indore which has one of the largest batches among all IIMs, this year witnessed a good placement session. The institute witnessed the participation of 200 firms that offered more than 620 job offers. This years highest package, Rs 63.45 LPA, was offered to a student by an international company, while the highest domestic package stood at Rs 33.04 LPA. The institute this year emerged as one of the top destinations for finance recruitment in the country. Major recruiters were Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Yes Bank among many others. Consulting firms like Accenture Strategy, Ernst & Young, Infosys Management Consulting, KPMG, others were also a part.

Sales & Marketing jobs were offered by Asian Paints, Dabur, Godrej & Boyce, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, PepsiCo, Pidilite, Tata Steel, Vodafone, others. In the technology domain, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Google, Wipro, etc continued to recruit. Participants interested in General Management, Operations and HR domain received offers from Aditya Birla Group, Airtel, PayTM, Reliance Industries, among many others.

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Indore while talking about this years placement session said, “It is a happy moment to witness another good placement season with a large number of industry giants reaffirming their trust and confidence in the rigorous pedagogy followed at IIM Indore.”

IIM Shillong Placement 2018:

The placement session at IIM Shillong witnessed the participation of 41 recruiters and 169 participants. While the median salary package offered stood at Rs 16 lakhs per annum, the highest domestic salary stood at Rs 26 lakh. All the students got hired except for two who chose to pursue entrepreneurial ventures of their own. Sales & Marketing domain jobs were offered by prominent recruiters such as Beiersdorf (Nivea), Berger Paints, ITC, Dell, Piramal Enterprises, Tata Steel, Titan, among many others. New recruiters included Barclays, Nomura and HDFC Bank in the finance sector even as JP Morgan & Chase offered the highest number of offers in the Finance domain while Tata Steel offered the highest number of offers in the marketing domain, according to PTI.

IIM-S Placement officer Merlvin Mukhim, while talking about this year’s session said, “Consulting emerged as the highest paying domain, with the average CTC of 21 lakh per annum. The highest CTC in the domain was offered by Deloitte — Strategy & Operations.”