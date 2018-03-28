IIM Indore Placements 2018: Highest salary package was even more than Rs 5 lakhs/month!

IIM Indore Placements 2018: A total of 200 firms took part in this year’s final placement, which rolled out offers to a total of 624 students. (Photo: Facebook)

IIM Indore placements 2018: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore recently concluded its latest placement session for 2016-18 batch. This year, the institute, which has one of the largest batches among all the other IIMs witnessed a good session where one student even bagged a whopping Rs 63.45 LPA package. A total of 200 firms took part in this year’s final placement, which rolled out offers to a total of 624 students. While this year’s highest offer stands at Rs 63.45 LPA, the highest domestic package stood at Rs 33.04 LPA. The average CTC for the 2016-18 batch was 18.17 LPA, which is a 12% increase from the previous year.

This year IIM Indore emerged as one of the top destinations for finance recruitment in the country. This is because, 27% of the passing out batch opted for Finance roles and participation of multiple Investment Banks, Private Equity and Venture Capital firms offering highly coveted front end roles.

Companies like Axis Bank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HDFC bank, JPMorgan Chase, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Max Life Insurance, Royal Bank of Scotland and Yes Bank among many other continued their long-term association and were among the major recruiters. Sales & Marketing jobs were offered by industry giants including Asian Paints, Dabur, Godrej & Boyce, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, HUL, ITC, PepsiCo, Pidilite, Tata Steel, Vodafone and many others.

In the technology domain, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Google, HUL, HCL, IBM, Infosys, L&T Infotech, MAQ Software, UHG, Wipro offered huge pay cheques.

IIM Indore, Director, Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan while talking about this year’s placement session congratulated the students and said, “It is a happy moment to witness another good placement season with a large number of industry giants reaffirming their trust and confidence in the rigorous pedagogy followed at IIM Indore. The relentless effort and dedication of IIM Indore students have contributed significantly to the excellence of the Institute. As we maintain our strong presence, I would like to thank all our corporate partners for their unwavering support and for identifying IIM Indore as a preferred campus for recruitment.”