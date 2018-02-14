IIM Calcutta records 100 per cent placement

Bessemer Venture Partners, the oldest venture capital firm in the US, also visited IIM Calcutta for the first time. (PTI)

IIM Calcutta has achieved 100 per cent placement for its 2016-2018 batch within a span of over two days with the consulting sector emerging as the top recruiter, according to a release. A total of 481 offers were made by 131 firms of which nearly 50 per cent were from the consulting and finance sectors, the release said. Consulting stood as the top recruiter covering 27 per cent of the total batch with Accenture Strategy being the top recruiter, it said. Financial firms contributed to 23 per cent of the total offers with major recruiters being J P Morgan & Co, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Bessemer Venture Partners, Goldman Sachs and CitiBank.

Bessemer Venture Partners, the oldest venture capital firm in the US, also visited IIM Calcutta for the first time. Other major sectors included marketing (16 per cent), general management (14 per cent), product management and operations (12 per cent) and IT and Analytics (8 per cent).

Amazon, Aditya Birla Group, Star and EXL were the top recruiters in product management & operations, general management, marketing and IT & Analytics respectively, it said. Other major firms such as Flipkart, Microsoft, Uber were also among the recruiters.