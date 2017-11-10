IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placement: From Amazon, Flipkart to Airtel, Wipro, these companies made big offers

Several offers were made by consumer goods and service included regulars. (Photo: IE)

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) is currently conducting its summer placement process for the PGP class of 2019. On Wednesday during the institute’s cluster two of placement about 45 firms made a number of big offers to the students. The companies that visited the Institute during its cluster 2 of placement included government enterprises and companies dealing with consumer goods, general management and leadership, advisory consulting, and consumer services, according to Hindustan Times. Several offers were made by consumer goods and service included regulars such as AB InBev, Airtel, HUL, Mondelez, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Star TV, and Wipro, among others.

While 9 offers were made by AB InBev, 8 were made by Airtel and HUL each, on the other hand seven offers each were made by P&G and Star TV. A large number of offers were made for general management and leadership positions. 14 offers were made by the RPG Group and 10 were made by the Aditya Birla Group. Companies like Amazon and Flipkart that deal in the Amazon and Flipkart made several offers. While 12 offers were made by e-commerce giant Amazon, Flipkart made eight. The Government of Telangana, which hired for the industry and commerce and ITE&C departments even made 5 offers.

While the third cluster of summer placement will be conducted on November 12, the first cluster was conducted on November 6. The opening day of the placement session saw a large pool of recruiters taking part in it.