IIM Ahmedabad enters online education with two-year e-PGP course

IIM Ahmedabad enters Online Education.

IIM Ahmedabad: Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad launches a new two-year post graduate management programme (e-PGP) on Monday. This new programme has been targeted towards the working executives and entrepreneurs. The institute has tied up with online learning solution provider Hughes Global Education in order to facilitate satellite-based education through an interactive onsite learning (IOL) platform across more than 85 classrooms in over 50 cities.

You may also like to watch-

IIM-A is first of its kind to offer a full-time management programme through distance learning. The cost of this new e-PGP programme will be Rs 17 lakhs and it will be offered to students through multiple tech-enabled classrooms spread across major cities. According to PTI reports, the course will commence in the month of June 2017 and the institute is looking for junior, mid and senior level working professionals and entrepreneurs that are willing to enrol for the programme.

Interested candidtes must have a graduation degree with a score of at least 50 per cent marks. Candidates will be shorlisted on the basis of their scores obtained in GMAT, CAT or other online admission tests that will be conducted by the institute. In an interview with PTI, programme chair and IIM-A faculty member Biju Varkkey said that the program will be intense and vigorous, despite the distance learning and that the first year of the course will be focused on the core subjects of management, while the electives will be offered in the second year.

You may also like to watch-

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad currently offers Fellow programme in Management (FPM), Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM), One Year Post-Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX), Faculty Development Programme (FDP) and Armed Forces Programme (AFP).