IIFT placements annual package: 4 students get whopping Rs 95 lakh salary, average hits Rs 19.23 lakh per annum

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has completed yet another successful placement session. As many as four students of the institute were offered an annual package of $150,000 (over Rs 95 lakh) for 2016-18 placements. The institute also confirmed that about seven of its students were offered a compensation of $80,000 per annum. “The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade has completed the Final Placements Process of its largest ever batch of 2016-18 in record time with offers from domain leaders of the industry, making it the fastest premier B-School to place its outgoing batch,” it said in a press release.

A total of 31 students were placed in International Business roles in South America, Thailand, Africa and South-East countries with top-notch recruiters – a splendid 55% jump from the preceding year. The average compensation offered to the IIFT students was Rs 19.23 lakh per annum, with the domestic average standing at Rs 18.27 Lakh per annum. The highest domestic compensation offered witnessed a rise from Rs 26 Lakh per annum last year to Rs 29 lakh per annum.

“Of the total batch strength of 288, IIFT saw an increase of 29.10% in the number of Pre-Placement Offers.Total of 93 PPOs were made in comparison to 74 last year reaffirming the recruiters’ faith in the talent and hard work of the candidates at IIFT. While110 companies had confirmed their participation, the placements were wrapped up with 94 recruiters and 35 companies associating with IIFT for the first time,” the statement added.

The list of first-timers included names like Arcesium, Avendus Capital, BMW, CP group, Deloitte USI (S&O) EXL, PepsiCo, Tech Mahindra, YES Bank amongst others.

Meanwhile, the placements of 2016-18 batch saw some of the top-notch recruiters regularly visiting IIFT such as Aditya Birla Group, which was recruiting for its coveted LEAP program, Amazon, Bain Capability Centre, Cognizant Business Consulting, Dabur, GEP, GE, Infosys Management Consulting, L&T, Michael Page, RPG group, Shell, TATA group, Wipro IT Consulting and more.

“Quality placement with opening of superior roles offered by leaders of national and international repute, clearly shows the perfect alignment of course structure, making our students industry ready by arranging engagements with various industry leaders, our esteemed alumni & dedicated faculty,” said Dr Manoj Pant, Director, IIFT, New Delhi.