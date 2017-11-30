Job openings at Indira Gandhi National Tribal University for various posts, here are the details to apply at igntu.ac.in

GNTU Recruitment 2017: The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh, in its latest job notification, has announced vacancies for various posts at igntu.ac.in.(Website)

IGNTU Recruitment 2017: The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh, in its latest job notification, has announced vacancies for various posts at igntu.ac.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is December 17, 2017. Candidates who will be applying for the post must note that the knowledge of Hindi is essential. The official notification stated that, the number of candidates to be called for Interview/Written Exam/Skill/Trade Test may be restricted based on the recommendations of the Screening Committee constituted as per the rule for this purpose. Candidates are required to have a valid personal email ID. It should be kept active during the process of recruitment. The IGNTU will send call letters for Interview/Written Exam/Skill Test as the case may be through the registered email ID or the same may be downloaded from the designated portal. In case, a candidate does not have a valid personal email ID, he/she should create his / her new email ID before applying Online.

IGNTU Recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

1. Medical Officer: 01

Pay scale: 15600-39100 GP-Rs.5400

2. Private Secretary: o4

Pay scale: 9300-34800 GP-4600

3. Security Officer: 01

Pay scale: 9300-34800 GP-4600

4. Assistant Engineer (Civil) : 01

Pay scale: 9300-34800 GP-4600

5. Assistant: 04

Pay scale: 9300-34800 GP-4200

6. Personal Assistant: 03

Pay scale: 9300-34800 GP-4200

7. Professional Assistant: 01

Pay scale: 9300-34800 GP-4200.

8. Senior Technical Assistant: 05

Pay scale: 9300-34800 GP-4200

9. Senior Technical Assistant (Computer)

Pay scale: 9300-34800 GP-4200

10. Hindi Translator: 02

Pay scale: 9300-34800 GP-4200

11. Technical Assistant (Physical, Biological & Computer Science): 01

Pay scale: 5200-20200 GP-2800

12. Pharmacist: 03

Pay scale: 5200-20200 GP-2800

13. Security Inspector: 01

Pay scale: 5200-20200 GP-2800

14. Upper Division Clerk: 01

Pay scale: 5200-20200 GP-2400

15. Stenographer: 02

Pay scale: 5200-20200 GP-2400

16. Lower Division Clerk: 05

Pay scale: 5200-20200 GP-1900 5 2 1 2 0

17. Library Assistant: 01

Pay scale: 5200-20200 GP-2000

18. Laboratory Assistant: 07

Pay scale: 5200-20200 GP-2400

19. Laboratory Attendant: 01

Pay scale: 5200-20200 GP-1800

Application Fees: Candidates will have to pay a Non-Refundable fees for UR/OBC category candidate is Rs 500.

IGNTU Recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-

Interested candidates have to submit the online application form made available on the university website following the instructions given therein before the last date of application:-

a. Self-attested copies of the certificates of proof of Age, qualifications, experience, and caste.

b. Declaration Form and

c. Endorsement by the Employer (if, employed).

“Hard copy of application form should reach the university within 10 days from the last date of online registration. The application must be in a closed cover super-scribing Application for the post of ………………… and the advertisement No. ………. of the post as prescribed in the advertisement,” as per the notification.

The name of the candidate, Date of Birth and his / her Parents’ name, e-mail & mobile number etc. should be spelt correctly in the application as it appears in the class 10th certificates / marks sheets. Any change/alteration found may disqualify the candidature. For any clarification, the candidates may only contact to the Recruitment Cell of the University by sending e-mail to recruitment@igntu.ac.in.