ICAI IPCC Result 2017 to be declared on August 1, visit icaiexam.icai.org for updates.

ICAI will announce the result of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) examination on August 1, 2017, at 6 pm. Candidates can visit the official websiteicaiexam.icai.org to check the result. The exam was conducted by ICAI in May this year. The website will also have a list of candidates who managed to secure a minimum of 55 per cent. The list will also contain names of candidates who got up to 50th rank on All India basis. About 2,07,577 candidates had appeared for the exam at 443 exam centres. Meanwhile, on July 18, the Chartered Accountants Final examination results along with Common Proficiency Test (CPT) examination results were announced. The candidates could check the result by visiting the official website. The institute had made a provision for candidates according to which they were able to get their results directly to their emails. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India conducted the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) examination in June 2017 while the CA final examination was conducted in May 2017 across 372 centres. A total of 93,262 students appeared for CPT 2017, whereas 1,32,007 students appeared in the CA final.

Students can also check their result through SMS.

Steps to check result through SMS :

Step 1: Type CAINTER(Space)XXXXXX (XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) examination roll number of the candidate).

Example- CAINTER 948576 and send it to 58888.

Steps to check ICAI IPCC Result 2017:

Step 1: Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Enter the details like examination roll number.

Step 3: Check result and also take a print out for future references.

ALL THE BEST!