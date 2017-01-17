ICAI CA Final and CPT Result 2016 declared: Know the steps to check the CA Finals and CPT 2016 results

ICAI CA Final and CPT exam 2016 Results Declared

ICAI CA Final and CPT Exam Result 2016: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results for chartered accountants final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT). The CA final examination was conducted in the month of November 2016 and CPT was conducted in the month of December 2016. Candidates can now check their results on the official website of ICAI.

Steps to check results-

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their results-

Visit the official website of ICAI at www.icai.org

Click on the link that says, ‘Result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in November 2016 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December 2016 declared’

Once you enter the page, click on the exam that you appeared for

Enter your required details to know your result

Candidates who appeared for the CA Final examination can check the merit list for the same also

To receive your result through SMS, type-

For CA Final Exam Result: type CAFNL(space)your six digit final examination roll number

For CPT Result: type CACPT(space)your six digit CPT examination roll number

and then send the message to 58888.

The merit list released by the institute will an all India based list including the names of the candidates that secured a minimum of 55 per cent and above marks in the examination.