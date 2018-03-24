IBPS SO Result 2018: Scores of qualified candidates called for interview released on ibps.in; know how to check

IBPS SO Result 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of candidates selected for the interview of CRP SPL VII specialist officers.

IBPS SO Result 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of candidates selected for the interview of CRP SPL VII specialist officers. The scores can be checked at IBPS official website- www.ibps.in. The IBPS mains examination was held on January 28 and the results were out on February 8. Candidates who had cleared the preliminary examination, conducted on December 30 and 31, had appeared for the mains examination. Candidates should keep their Registration number/Roll Number handy while checking their results on the official website as they will need the same to login to their accounts. The last date for closure of result is March 31.

IBPS SO Result 2018: how to check the scores for the interview –

step 1: Log in to the official website- www.ibps.in. OR www.ibps.in/crp-specialist-officers-vii.

step 2: On the page, click on the link “scores of candidates shortlisted for the interview- CRP-SPL-VII.

step 3: In the provided fields, enter registration number or roll number along with password or date of birth.

step 4: Click on login.

step 5: The score will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

IBPS SO Result 2018: More about the interview-

The interview is of 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks in interview will not be less than 40 per cent and it is 35 percent for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates. The weightage of the main exam and interview is 80:20.

IBPS SO Result 2018: Vacancies on offer-

I.T. Officer (Scale-I)

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

Law Officer (Scale I)

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)

Marketing Officer (Scale I)