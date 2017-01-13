IBPS SO CWE VI Exam Admit card 2017 released, visit ibps.in to download now

IBPS SO VI Exam 2017 Admit Card.

IBPS SO CWE VI Exam Admit card 2017: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the online exam call letter for CWE Specialist Officer VI. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of IBPS. It is important for all applicants to carry their admit cards to the exam centre on the day of the examination. The last date for downloading admit card from the official website is January 29, 2017, after which it will be removed from the website.

Steps to download Admit Card-

Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website of IBPS by following the below-mentioned steps:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link that says- Download your Online Exam Call Letter for CWE specialist Officers VI

Once you have entered the page, enter your registration no./roll no. and the password/D.O.B that were generated at the time of registration

Then enter the captcha code and then click login

Once you have entered your account, click on admit card and download it

Check all the details mentioned on the card including name, roll no., date and time of the exam, examination venue and address

In case of any discrepancy, immediately contact the institute to rectify the same

About IBPS SO CWE VI Exam-