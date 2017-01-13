IBPS SO CWE VI Exam Admit card 2017 released, visit ibps.in to download now

IBPS SO CWE VI Exam Admit card 2017: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the online exam call letter for CWE Specialist Officer VI. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of IBPS. It is important for all applicants to carry their admit cards to the exam centre on the day of the examination. The last date for downloading admit card from the official website is January 29, 2017, after which it will be removed from the website.
Steps to download Admit Card-
Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website of IBPS by following the below-mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
- Click on the link that says- Download your Online Exam Call Letter for CWE specialist Officers VI
- Once you have entered the page, enter your registration no./roll no. and the password/D.O.B that were generated at the time of registration
- Then enter the captcha code and then click login
- Once you have entered your account, click on admit card and download it
- Check all the details mentioned on the card including name, roll no., date and time of the exam, examination venue and address
- In case of any discrepancy, immediately contact the institute to rectify the same
About IBPS SO CWE VI Exam-
- The exam will include a total of 200 questions that will be divided into 4 sections
- The medium of the paper will be bilingual, except the English language part which is compulsory for all
- The total duration of the paper will be 120 minutes or 2 hours
- The final selection of candidates will be done after the interview process
- All the candidates who qualify the written exam will find their names in the merit list that will be released by the institute