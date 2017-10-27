IBPS SO 2018: Official notification released at ibps.in, application process to begin on November 7, here is all that you should know

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website as soon as the application process for the same starts.

IBPS SO 2018 notification: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for selection of personnel in Specialist Officers’ cadre posts on its official website at ibps.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website as soon as the application process for the same starts. The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for CRP is tentatively scheduled to start in the month of December 2017/ January 2018. The application process for the same will begin on November 7 and close on November 27, 2017. Listed below are the cadre posts for which this recruitment process is being held-

1. I.T. Officer (Scale-I)

2. Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)

3. Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

4. Law Officer (Scale I)

5. HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)

6. Marketing Officer (Scale I)

Steps to apply for IBPS SO 2018-

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Once released, click on the notification for online application

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit the application

Step 4: Download the application and take a print out of the same for further reference

IBPS SO 2018 Important Dates-

Application process begins- November 7, 2017

Last date to apply- November 27, 2017

Preliminary online exam- December 30 and 31, 2017

Main online exam- January 28, 2018

IBPS SO 2018 Eligibility-

The candidate must be at least 20 years old

The candidates should be no older than 30

The candidates should have the required educational qualifications for their respective posts.

IBPS SO 2018 Selection Process-

The selection of the candidates will be based on their preformance in the preliminary and main examinations. The preliminary exam will be conducted for two hours with 150 question and a total score of 125 marks. It will be conducted in both English and Hindi. According to the release by IBPS, “Depending on the final vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2018-19 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations keeping in view the spirit of Government.”

All the best, candidates!!