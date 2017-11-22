IBPS SO 2017: Last 5 days left to apply for the Specialist Officer post, from last date to much more, here is what you must know

The exam is tentatively scheduled to take place in December 2017/January 2018.

IBPS SO 2017 apply online: The last dates for the online registration process including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates for the Specialist officers (SO) posts is going to end in the next 5 days on November 27, 2017. Candidates who are yet to apply for the IBPS SO examination can do so as soon as possible on the official website at ibps.in. The last date for the payment of the application fees/ intimation charges through the online portal will also end on November 27. The exam is tentatively scheduled to take place in December 2017/January 2018. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Organisations listed at (A) as one of the Specialist Officers’ post, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP SPL-VII).

Here is all that you should know about the IBPS So examination-

IBPS SO (Scale I) – Salary and perks

A Specialist Officer’s (Scale I) salary includes basic pay of Rs 23,700. They have pay scale in the range of – 23700-980(7)-30560-1145(2)-32850-1310(7)-42020.

IBPS SOs are eligible for perks like dearness allowance, house rent allowance, transport allowance, newspaper reimbursement, hospitalisation reimbursement, pension, petrol, deputation allowance, newspaper expenses, etc.

IBPS SO (Scale I) – Posting locations

SOs are posted either in the regional or zonal office or the head office of the bank throughout their career and therefore almost always get urban postings. As there are few places where a specialist officer can be transferred, the frequency of transfers is less.

IBPS SO (Scale I) – Exam Pattern

The exam will have a total of 150 questions that will be divided into three sections- English Language, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

While the first section will be of 25 marks, the rest of the two sections will be of 50 marks each. (Preliminary Exam)

The exam will be conducted for a total duration of 120 minutes or two hours. (Preliminary Exam)

IBPS SO (Scale I) – Selection Procedure

The selection process for the IBPS SO (Scale I) preliminary exam will have three steps-

1. Preliminary Exam (aptitude test)

2. Main Exam (Based on knowledge of profession)

3. Interview

Students who successfully qualify all the three will be called in for the IBPS SO (Scale I) Mains Examination.

IBPS SO (Scale I)- Posts on offer