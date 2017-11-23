IBPS RRB 2017 officer Scale I, II, III mains examination result declared today at ibps.in, status display to start by late evening

The website currently displays the message, ‘STATUS DISPLAY WILL START BY LATE EVENING TODAY’.

IBPS RRB result 2017: The Reserved Rural Banks (RRB) recruitment main examination results have been announced today by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website of IBPS to check the same. The results have been declared for officer scale 1, 2 and 3 today but the result station for the same will be visible on the website only late evening. The website currently displays the message, ‘STATUS DISPLAY WILL START BY LATE EVENING TODAY’. The RRB examination was conducted by IBPS in the month of November itself. The IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II and III examination was held in both Hindi and English and for a total of 200 marks. The examination included questions based on reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness, computer knowledge and a language (either English or Hindi).

The exam was conducted to fill a total of 15,068 vacancies for officers of group A and multipurpose office assistants of group B-

Scale 1 officers- 5,023

Scale 2 officers (agriculture)- 166

Scale 2 officers (marketing)- 35

Scale 2 officers (treasury manager)- 13

Scale 2 officers (law)- 27

Scale 2 officers (chartered accountant)- 38

Scale 2 officers (IT)- 95

Scale 2 officers (general banking)- 1,373

Scale 3 officers- 1, 169

Office assistants (multipurpose)- 8,298

IBPS RRB result 2017: Steps to check results are as follows-

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘IBPS RRB results 2017’

Step 3: Once you enter the results page, click on the relevant link

Step 4: Enter your roll number and password and click on submit after filling the security box

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen, download the same and save it for later

Meanwhile, IBPS has invited candidates to apply for its SO or Specialist officers post examination. The online registration for the same is soon going to end on November 27, 2017. Candidates who are yet to apply for the IBPS SO examination can do so as soon as possible on the official website at ibps.in. The last date for the payment of the application fees/ intimation charges through the online portal will also end on November 27. The exam is tentatively scheduled to take place in December 2017/January 2018. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Organisations listed at (A) as one of the Specialist Officers’ post, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP SPL-VII).