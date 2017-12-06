IBPS RRB Office Assistant main results 2017: Scores to be out this week at ibps.in, here are details you must check

IBPS RRB result 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is all set to announce the results of IBPS RRB Office Assistant this week at ibps.in (PTI)

IBPS RRB result 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is all set to announce the results of IBPS RRB Office Assistant this week at ibps.in. The official notification stated that the results of RRB examination will be declared in the month of December. The examination was conducted on November 12, 2017. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection had earlier announced a total of 8,518 vacancies which would be filled by the recruitment examination. Candidates who have appeared in the examination should now regularly visit the official website of the IBPS for regular updates. The candidates who qualified in the preliminary exam of IBPS RRB Office Assistant were allowed to appear in the mains exam. Those who will now qualify in the main exam would be called for the next round of the recruitment process.

IBPS RRB result 2017: Here are the steps to check your scores:-

1. Visit the official website – ibps.in.

2. Click on the notification — IBPS RRB Office Assistant main exam results 2017 — after the link is activated.

3. Now enter your registration number and password.

4. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Save and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, the results of the preliminary common written exam for the office assistant or clerk had been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) in October. The preliminary recruitment exam of multipurpose office assistants (clerk) at various regional rural banks was held on September 17, 23 and 24 across the country. Candidates who have applied for the exam can check their scores from the official website. The candidates are given only a week to check scores by the IBPS.

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection also known as IBPS, is a recruitment body that was started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks in India. It also provides standardized systems for assessment and result processing services to organizations. After the nationalization of banks in India in 1969, Indian banks needed to expand their branch network across the country so that they were more accessible to their customers. This required more staff but recruitment through methods such as advertising were unsatisfactory. Thus, the banks asked the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) to design a selection testing process through which they could hire proficient candidates. In 1984, the NIBM department that handled the test was converted into the IBPS.