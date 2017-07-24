IBPS RRB 2017: Registration process for Officer scale I, II, III and Multipurpose posts starts, apply now

IBPS RRB 2017 Vacancies: Candidates who aspire to join the Regional Rural Banks can fill the online applications now on the official website at ibps.in. (Website)

IBPS RRB 2017 Vacancies: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited application from interested and eligible candidates for applying for a number of vacancies. Candidates who aspire to join the Regional Rural Banks listed at (A) as Group “A”-Officers (Scale- I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), can fill the online applications now on the official website at ibps.in. The Institute will conduct the examination for the above mentioned posts tentatively between September and November 2017. Candidates who clear the written examination will be called for a personal interview round. “The interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of December 2017,” according to a release issued by IBPS.

The advertisement further states, “Depending on the vacancies as per the business needs of the Regional Rural Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Regional Rural Banks keeping in view the merit cum preference (state wise for Officers in Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose), the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc.”

IBPS RRB 2017 Important Dates-

Application Process starts- July 24, 2017

Application Process ends- August 14, 2017

Closure for editing application details- August 14, 2017

Last date for printing your application- August 29, 2017

Pay exam fee online- From July 24 to August 14, 2017

IBPS RRB 2017 Application Process-

Candidates can follow the below mwntioned steps to apply for Group A or B officers:

Step 1: Visit the official wubsite of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Click here to apply online for CRP-RRBs Recruitment of Officers (Scale I, II & III) & Office Assistant (Multipurpose)”

Step 3: Now click on the link that you wish to apply for

Step 4: Click on the tab that says, “click here for new registration”

Steps 5: Read the instructions carefully and complete the registration process

All the very best!!