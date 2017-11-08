IBPS PO result 2017: Scores of candidates released today at ibps.in, check now

IBPS PO result 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the scores of candidates who appeared for the probationary officers (PO)/management trainees at ibps.in.(Website)

IBPS PO result 2017: It’s nothing short of good news! The wait is over. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the scores of candidates who appeared for the probationary officers (PO)/management trainees at ibps.in. According to a development, the official website now carries a tiker reading,”click here to view your scores of online preliminary examination…” The result of the examination was declared last week. IBPS aspirants can visit the official website of IBPS to check scores for the further process. The Institute conducted the IBPS PO Prelims 2017 examination earlier in the month of October on 7, 8, 14 and 15. Candidates who qualify for the IBPS PO Prelims would be eligible to write the IBPS PO Main examination that is scheduled to be conducted at the end of this month on November 26. According to the notification, the main exam results will be declared in December. Candidates who clear the main exam will have to sit for an interview and the provisional allotment will take place in April.

IBPS PO result 2017: Here are the steps to check the scores:-

1. Vist the official website ibps.in of IBPS.

2. Click on the link to view ‘scores of online preliminary exam CWE PO/MT-VII’.

3. A new page will open.

4. Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

5. Click on login and the scores will be displayed.

Under this drive, the IBPS will recruit 3562 probationary officers (PO)/management trainees in various public sector banks. Out of these, 1738 vacancies are for unreserved candidates, 961 for Other Backward Class, 578 for Scheduled Caste and 285 for Scheduled Tribe candidates, as per Hindustan Times. For latest updates candidates must regularly visit the official website of the IBPS.