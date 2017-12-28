IBPS PO mains result 2017 declared, check your scores now at ibps.in

IBPS PO mains result 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will today announce the results of probationary officers and management trainees at ibps.in. (Website)

IBPS PO mains result 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will today announce the results of probationary officers and management trainees at ibps.in. The main IBPS mains exam was conducted on November 26 this year. ” Bank job aspirants can now visit the official website of IBPS to check their eligibility for the further process. Earlier, in its official website, the institute updated that the “status display will be available by late evening today.

IBPS PO result 2017: Here is how to check your scores:-

1. Visit the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

2. Then go to the link —“Click here to IBPS Probationary Prelims Exam Result 2017′

3. You will be redirected to a new page.

4. Now enter your details such as registration number, password.

5. Click on “Submit.”

6. Your will be displayed on the screen.

Earlier, The results of IBPS PO preliminary exam results were released in November and the exam was conducted on October 7, October 8, October 14 and October 15, 2017. This year, IBPS has announced 3562 vacancies to fill under PO/ MT posts.

Here is the list of participating banks in IBPS:

Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Dena Bank, Punjab National Bank, United Bank of India,Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank,Indian Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India,Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank,Punjab & Sind Bank, Vijaya Bank.

About IBPS:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection also known as IBPS, is a recruitment body that was started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks in India (except SBI). It also provides standardized systems for assessment and result processing services to organizations. After their nationalization in India in 1969, Indian banks needed to expand their branch network across the country so that they were more accessible to their customers. This required more staff but recruitment through methods such as advertising were unsatisfactory. Thus, the banks asked the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) to design a selection testing process through which they could hire proficient candidates. In 1984, the NIBM department that handled the test was converted into the IBPS.