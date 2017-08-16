IBPS PO 2017 notification: Online registration of application begins today, apply at www.ibps.in; all you want to know

IBPS PO 2017: The online registration of application began today, ie, August 16 and will last till September 5. (Source: IE)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has begun the process for recruitment of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees in public sector banks. The online registration of application began today, ie, August 16 and will last till September 5. The candidates will first have to give the preliminary exam and then the mains. The eligibility criteria for the IBPS exam is a graduate degree in any discipline from any recognised university or any equivalent qualification.

IBPS PO 2017 Important dates:

Online registration starts – August 16

Closure of online registration – September 5

Last date to edit application – September 5

Last date to print application – September 20

Online Fee payment – August 16 to September 5

Here’s how to apply for the IBPS PO 2017:

1. Scan a signed photograph

2. No other mode of payment will be acceptable so keep your online payment documents ready

3. Have a valid email ID so that IBPS can send you relevant notifications about the exam

The application fees is Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWD candidates and Rs 600 for all the others. Resgister at the website www.ibps.in. The exam will have three sections – English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability – of 100 marks each.