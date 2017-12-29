IBPS Clerk result 2017: Prelims scores declared today at ibps.in, know how to check!

IBPS Clerk result 2017: The results of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today announced the results of the preliminary Common Written Exam (CWE) for the recruitment of Clerks in participating organisations. (Website)

IBPS Clerk result 2017: The results of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today announced the results of the preliminary Common Written Exam (CWE) for the recruitment of Clerks in participating organisations. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now visit the official website of IBPS to check their results at ibps.in. IBPS had conducted the preliminary examination for clerk recruitment from December 2 this year and the Clerk online main examination will be held on January 21, 2018. The preliminary exam was conducted on December 2, 3, 9 and 10 and the results for the same will be announced soon as the candidates who successfully qualify this exam will further be invited to appear for the mains examination in January after which IBPS will make the final selection.

Over 19 banks and organisations are taking part in the recruitment process of IBPS. The preliminary exam had a total of three sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability which had a total of 100 questions that will be marked out of 100. A total of 60 minutes were given to the candidates to complete the test.

IBPS Clerk result 2017: Follow the steps mentioned below to check your result-

Step 1: Visit ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘CWE Clerical’

Step 3: Now click on ‘online preliminary exam result status for Clerical Cadre VII’

Step 4: Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

Step 5: Enter captcha code

Step 6: Press enter

Step 7: Check result and take a print of the same for future

IBPS Clerk Mains Examination:

The mains examination will have fours parts, namely- General/ Financial Awareness (50 questions for 50 marks), General English (40 questions for 40 marks), Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude (50 questions for 60 marks) and Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions for 50 marks). There will be a total of 190 questions that will be marked out of 200. Candidates will be given a total of 160 minutes to complete the exam. Negative marking of 0.25 will be there for every wrong answer.