IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2017: Results declared, candidates can check results at ibps.in; 7,833 vacancies on offer, here’s what’s next

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of clerk preliminary examination on its official website – ibps.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of the institute. Exams were conducted for clerical cadre recruitment on December 2, 3, 9 and 10. Through this exam, a total of total 7,833 vacancies is expected to be filled. Those candidates who cleared the prelims will have to appear for the main exam. During prelims, the exam was computer-based in which objective type questions of 100 marks were asked. The duration of the exam was one hour.

Banks for which exams were conducted are Andhra Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank,Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

Main exam divided into four parts

1) General/financial awareness (50 marks), which will have 50 questions.

2) General English (40 marks), which will have 40 questions.

3) Reasoning ability and computer aptitude (60 marks) will have 50 questions.

4) Quantitative aptitude (50 marks), will consist of 50 questions.

There will be the penalty for wrong answers in objective tests. For each wrong answer, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks will be deducted as penalty. However, no marks will be deducted if a candidate leaves any question unanswered. Candidates will get the total time of 160 minutes to complete the exam.

Meanwhile, in another examination, the IBPS is yet to release the result (Common Written Exam). Confirming this, officials said that the result will be out in January first week. The main exam was in this case conducted on November 12, before which preliminary recruitment exam for multipurpose office assistant (clerk) post was held at a number of regional rural banks on September 17, 23 and 24 across the country. About 8,298 posts would be filled by through office assistant recruitment examination.