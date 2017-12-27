IB ACIO Tier I Result 2017 delayed, here is when you can check scores at recruitmentonline.in

IB ACIO Tier I Result 2017: The examination was conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 15, 2017.

IB ACIO Tier I Result 2017: Not such a good news for aspiring Assistant Central Intelligence Officer as the results have been delayed and that too by over a month. According to reports, candidates can expect at least a month’s delay to receive their IB ACIO Tier I Examination scores. The examination was conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 15, 2017. Earlier the Tier II examination for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) was scheduled to be conducted on January 7, but it can now be further postponed as the results of the tier I have been delayed. This worst fear was confirmed after a notice uploaded on the official website of the same stated that Tier II examination is not being conducted on January 7, 2018.

Candidates are advised to be patient as the official announcement by the Ministry of Home Affairs about the recruitment process is still to be made. The official oneline recruitment webiste of the exam is not working properly and there is no official update on the website at mha.nic.in. Aspiring Assistant Central Intelligence Officer are advised to keep a check on the official website mha.nic.in for updates on the announcement of Tier I results for the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer or IB ACIO.

Here are some details about the exam:

Name of the post: ACIO-II/Exe

Classification: General Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-gazetted, NonMinisterial)

Number of vacancies: Total 1300

Pay scale: Rs. 9300-34800 plus Grade Pay Rs. 4200 (PB-2) Plus admissible Central Govt allowances

IB ACIO Tier I Result 2017: Selection Process-

1. Only those candidates would be called for Tier-II exam who come up to a certain standard in Tier-I. For Tier-II examination, there will be a minimum cut off marks of 33%.

2. The date, time and centre of Tier-II would be intimated to the successful candidates through the application portal as well as Email ID provided at the time of online registration.

3. On the basis of their combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II, the candidates would be short listed for the interview.

4 The date, time and centre of interview would be intimated to the successful candidates through the application portal as well as Email ID provided at the time of online registration.

5. Tier-II exam and interviews would be conducted at a centre by clubbing the candidates of nearby centres.

6. Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and interview, the candidates would be short listed for final selection subject to successful completion of their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination.