IB ACIO 2017 results: Ministry of Home Affairs releases notification, cancels 4 questions asked in exam

Ministry of Home Affairs has released a notification regarding the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade II Executive (IB ACIO) Exam 2017. The exam conducted was surrounded by controversies as candidates took to the social media to complain about the question paper. According to the official notification, four questions have been cancelled by the ministry. After appearing for the exam, the candidates wrote on Twitter that there were incorrect questions, that papers were distributed late without giving candidates extra time. Meanwhile, some candidates even commented that the paper was “leaked” and demanded that the exam be conducted again. There has, however, been no official report regarding any paper leak. The results can be expected soon.

“All candidates, who appeared in ACIO-II/Exe Examination (Tier-I) held on 15.10.2017, are hereby informed that due to printing errors in options of Question Nos. 2, 24, 25 & 78, these questions will not be evaluated and the candidates will be shortlisted for next level on the basis of their performance on remaining questions only,” said the notification.

As per officials, close to 7.5 lakh candidates across 33 cities have written the offline examination. Tier II round of IB ACIO exam 2017 is scheduled for January 7, 2017. The Results for IB ACIO 2017 Tier I Examination are expected to release in the month of December.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had opened the application portal of the Intelligence Bureau for the recruitment of 1430 assistant central intelligence officer (grade II/executive). The last date to apply was till September 2, 2017. Candidates can expect a pay scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 plus a grade pay of Rs 4,200 (PB-2) with admissible central government allowances.