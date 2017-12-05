IAF recruitment 2017: Indian Air Force vacancies Group X and Y Trades announced at airmenselection.cdac.in, but do not check this official website

IAF recruitment 2017: The Indian Airforce has announced vacancies for the post of Airmen in Group X and Y Trades at airmenselection.cdac.in. (Indian Air Force)

IAF recruitment 2017: The Indian Airforce has announced vacancies for the post of Airmen in Group X and Y Trades at airmenselection.cdac. However, this website will come alive only after the due date and not before that. As per the official notification, applications are invited from unmarried male citizens of India and Nepal born between 13 January 1998 and 02 January 2002 (both days inclusive) to join as an Airman in Group X (Except Education Instructor) Trades and Group Y (Non-Technical except Automobile Technician, GTI, IAF (P), IAF (S) and Musician) Trades. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply between 15 December 2017 to 12 January 2018. Aspirants can log on to airmenselection.cdac.in to apply and to get more information.

IAF recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the posts:-

1. Airman in Group X (Except Education Instructor) Trades

2. Group Y (Non-Technical except Automobile Technician, GTI, IAF (P), IAF (S) and Musician) Trades.

Important dates:

Date of commencement of Application form: 15 December 2017.

Closing date of application form: 12 January 2018.

Educational Qualification: Intermediate 10+2 or Equivalent examination from Education Board listed as members by COBSE (or) Three years diploma course in engineering from a government recognised Polytechnic Institute, the official notification stated. Candidates are advised to take the printout of the application form after the final submission.

IAF recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply online:-

1. Go to airmenselection.cdac.in

2. Search for the post you want to apply.

3. Now click on the link for either Group X or Group Y to apply after the link is activated.

4. Then, fill in your details correctly.

5. Submit the application form.

6. Save and take a print out for future reference.

About Indian Air Force:-

The Indian Air Force was officially established on 8 October 1932. Its first ac flight came into being on 01 Apr 1933. It possessed a strength of six RAF-trained officers and 19 Havai Sepoys (literally, air soldiers). The aircraft inventory comprised of four Westland Wapiti IIA army co-operation biplanes at Drigh Road as the “A” Flight nucleus of the planned No.1 (Army Co- operation) Squadron. Four-and-a-half years later, “A” Flight was in action for the first time from Miranshah, in North Waziristan, to support Indian Army operations against insurgent Bhittani tribesmen. Meanwhile, in April 1936, a “B” Flight had also been formed on the vintage Wapiti. But, it was not until June 1938 that a “C” Flight was raised to bring No. 1 Squadron ostensibly to full strength, and this remained the sole IAF formation when World War II began, although personnel strength had by now risen to 16 officers and 662 men.