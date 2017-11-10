IAF recruitment 2017: Notification out, 132 vacancies announced, check last date and other details

IAF recruitment 2017: The Headquarters Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force, in its latest recruitment notification has announced 132 vacancies in various posts. (PTI)

IAF recruitment 2017: The Headquarters Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force, in its latest recruitment notification has announced 132 vacancies in various posts. Candidates who are willing to apply must note that the last date of submitting the application is December 11, 2017. According to the official notification, the candidates will have to send their applications to the Head Quarters Eastern Air Command, Indian Air Force through registered postal services. The notification reads that the candidates will be selected after a Written Test followed by Skill/Practical/Physical Test.

Indian Air Force recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the posts:-

1. LDC (Lower Division clerk): 03 posts

2. Store Keeper: 04 posts

3. Safaiwala: 18 posts

4. Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 28 posts.

5. Mess Staff: 63 posts.

6. Cook: 05 posts.

7 Carpenter: 04 posts.

8. Dhobi: 02 posts.

9. Ward sahayika/Ayah: 01 post.

10. Painter: 02 posts.

11. Valcaincer: 02 posts.

Here is the application form:

Indian Air Force recruitment 2017: Age Limit:- 18-25 years (for all posts).

Indian Airforce recruitment 2017: Educational Qualification:-

1. For LDC posts, candidates should have passed 12th standard or equivalent from a recognized institute/Board. And typing speed of 35 in wpm in English and typing speed of 30 in Hindi on Computer.

2. For Store Keeper, candidates should have passed 12th standard from a recognized institute.

3. For remaining Posts, candidates must have passed Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized institute/University along with ITI certificate in relevant subject.

The applications can be availed from the nearest book stall. Candidates must also attach all their relevant papers and educational documents along with the application form. Candidates who will be appearing in the examination must carry their identity proof such as pan card, aadhaar card, driving license or passport etc.