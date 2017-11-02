HTET 2017: Notification out, application process begins at htetonline.com, apply now

HTET 2017: The board of school education Haryana, Bhiwani has declared that Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test will be conducted on on December 23 and November 24 on htetonline.com. (Website)

HTET 2017: The board of school education Haryana, Bhiwani has declared that Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test will be conducted on December 23 and November 24 on htetonline.com. Candidates who all are willing to apply can now visit the official website. According to the BSEH secretary, Jagbir Singh, the exam date for Level-III (PGT-lecturer) is December 23 while for TGT Level-II (classes 6-8) is December 24. The TGT exam will begin at 10 and end at 12:30 pm, as per Indian Express. This time, the Board has made Aadhaar card number mandatory while filling the particulars in the online application form.

“Candidates must keep one copy of Computer Generated Application Form (Confirmation Page) with them, which have to be provided by the candidate at Examination Center before Exam. There is no requirement to send any hard copy of any document including Computer Generated Application Form (Confirmation Page) to the Board,” the official notification reads.

HTET 2017: Important dates:-

Online application begins on November 1

Last date for online application is November 10

For any correction in the application form: November 11 and November 12

About HTET

To ensure that persons recruited as teachers possess the essential aptitude and ability to meet the challenges of teaching at Elementary, Secondary and Senior Secondary levels, one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools recognized by the Department of School Education, Haryana and affiliated by the Board of School Education, Haryana is that he/she should pass the “Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test”. “HTET” will be conducted by this Board in accordance with these Guidelines and such other rules/regulations/instructions/policies laid down by the National Council for Teacher Education/Department of School Education, Haryana.