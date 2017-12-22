HSSC recruitment 2018: Haryana Staff Selection Commission announces 282 vacancies for graduates at hssc.gov.in; check last date other details here

HSSC recruitment 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced 282 vacancies for the posts of Fire Station Officer, Sub-Fire Officer, etc at hssc.gov.in. (Website)

HSSC recruitment 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced 282 vacancies for the posts of Fire Station Officer, Sub-Fire Officer, Tabla Player, Junior Lecture Assistant and Laboratory Attendant etc at hssc.gov.in. Candidates who are interested and are eligible can now apply online visiting the official website. Candidates must note that the last date to submit the online application is January 22. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has said that the candidates will have to undergo a written examination to get selected.

HSSC recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

The online application process begins- January 1.

Last date for submission of online application- January 22.

Last date to pay the fee- January 24.

Total number of posts: 282

1. Junior Lecture Assistant: 61

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed class 10 with science and should be holding 5 years of experience in college.

2. Laboratory Attendant: 162

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed class 10 with physics, chemistry, biology or general science.

3. Sub-Fire Officer: 26

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be graduates from a recognised university with 55 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA

4. Tabla Player: 23

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have pursued diploma in tabla from a recognised institution.

5. Fire Station Officer: 10

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have pursued Bachelor of Engineering (Fire) from a recognised university with 55 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA

Or Graduate in Science and Chemistry as one subject at graduation level with minimum 55 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be between 17 and 42 years. For reserved category candidates relaxation is available as per government norms.

About Haryana Staff Selection Commission

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (earlier Subordinate Services Selection Board) is constituted as per the proviso of Article 309 of the constitution of India, vide Haryana Government Notification No.523-3GS-70/2068, dated 28.01.1970. Through it was granted the statutory status of Haryana Staff Selection Commission vide Haryana Govt. Gazette Notification dated 28.02.2005.

The Commission conducts examinations/interviews for appointments to Group ‘C’ services and may be called upon to conduct examination/interview for appointment to Group ‘B’ and ‘D’ services if required by the State Government. The Commission devices the mode of selection and fixed criteria for selection to posts as if may deem appropriate departments send requisitions to the Commission which are duly advertised in four newspapers, two Hindi and two English and port on the website.