HPPSC Teaching and Non Teaching Recruitment 2017: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission invites application for 287 posts, visit hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC recruitment 2017: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released official notification for recruitment to various teaching and non-teaching posts. In its notification, HPPSC has invited applicants for 287 Teaching and Non-Teaching Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Medical Officer, Special Post Graduate Teacher PGT posts. Interested candidates may apply for the respective posts and can submit their applications online by visiting the official website – hppsc.hp.gov.in. The deadline for submission of the application is July 31. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and interview/ Personality Test. The details for HPPSC Vacancies are as follows:

Name of the Posts:

1) Department of Medical Education (Total posts: 03)

The department requires one Associate Professor each for Nephrology Class-I, Medical Oncology Class-I and Immuno Haematology and Blood Transfusion Class-I.

2) Department of Health & Family Welfare (Total posts: 26)

The department requires 26 people for the post of Medical Officer (Dental) Class-I

3) Department of Higher Education (Total posts: 204)

The department requires candidates for the post of Assistant Professor for various subjects, which include English, Sanskrit, History, Economics, Chemistry, Physics among others.

4) Department of Social Justice & Empowerment (Total posts: 08)

The department requires candidates for the post of Special Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) for various subjects.

5) Department of Technical Education, Vocational & Industrial Training (Total posts: 43)

Assistant Professors for various subjects including Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Pharmacy among others are required.

6) Department of Industries (Total posts: 01)

Mining Officer, Class-II: 01 Post

7) Department of Information & Public Relations (Total posts: 02)

Two posts for District Public Relations Officer / Information Officer, Class-I are vacant.

8) Department of Town & Country Planning (Total posts: 01)

The department requires one Assistant Town Planner, Class-I

For other details like age limit, educational qualification, selection process and application process, candidates may refer to the official website.