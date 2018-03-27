How to check UPSC CDS (I) result 2018 directly at official website upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS (I) Result 2018: The CDS examination was conducted by UPSC on February 4, 2018. (Photo: IE)

UPSC CDS (I) Result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) results official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website now, to check their result. The CDS examination was conducted by UPSC on February 4, 2018. 8261 candidates have been shortlisted for being interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 146th Course commencing in January, 2019 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2019 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (205 F(P)) commencing in February, 2019 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 109th SSC Course (NT)(for Men) commencing in April, 2019 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 23rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April, 2019.

The roll numbers of the qualified candidates are available on the official website for the candidates to check. While the admission of these candidates is provisional as for now, they are required to submit the original certificates in support of age (Date of Birth), educational qualifications, NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing) etc. claimed by them along with self-attested copies thereof, to Army Headquarters, A.G.’s Branch/Rtg./CDSE Entry Section for males and SSC Women Entry Section for women candidates.

Candidates should note that “the original Certificates are to be submitted within two weeks of completion of the SSB Interview and not later than 13th November, 2018 for AFA and not later than 01st January, 2019 for IMA and not later than 01st January, 2019 for admission to NA (1st April, 2019 in case of SSC only). The candidates must not send the original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission.”

Points to remember-

1. The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 60 days.

2. All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the written exam are required to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of written result.

3. The successful candidates would them be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on the registered e-mail ID.