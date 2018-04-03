How to check MAH MCA CET 2018 results at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

MAH MCA CET 2018 result: The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra State has announced the Maharashtra Master of Computer Application Common Entrance Test 2018 result on Tuesday on the board’s official website – dtemaharashtra.gov.in. (Website)

MAH MCA CET 2018 result: The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra State has announced the Maharashtra Master of Computer Application Common Entrance Test 2018 result on Tuesday on the board’s official website – dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Students who have appeared for the test can check their results at the given official website link. The results were announced at 5 pm today. MAH MCA CET 2018 exam was conducted by Department of Technical Education (DTE) on March 3, 2018. The results will be used for admission to first/second year (separate division & lateral entry) of a three-year full-time postgraduate degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA), for Academic Year 2018-19.

MAH MCA CET 2018 result: How to check result –

Step 1. Login to the official website for the Maharashtra DTE – dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link ‘Click Here for MCA 2018 Result’.

Step 3. A new page will appear

Step 4. Enter roll number or registration number or name of the candidate and search for your result.

Step 5. Result of your MAH MCA CET 2018 result will be displayed onscreen. Cross check details given in your MAH MCA CET 2018 Result.

Step 6. Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference

The scores of Common Entrance Test will become base for getting admission to the institutes that are approved & recognized by government of Maharashtra and are affiliated to any of the Non – Agricultural University in the state. Students will be able to get admission to following institutes with the help of CET marks:

1. All Government/ Government Aided Institutes offering MCA course.

2. All University Departments offering MCA course.

3. University Managed Institutes offering MCA course.

4. All Un-Aided MCA Institutes covered as per the Act.