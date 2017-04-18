Hindi may be made compulsory till class X in CBSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalyas

The HRD Ministry has also been instructed to form a policy in consultation with the state governments to make the language compulsory.(PTI)

Students of schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Kendriya Vidyalyas may have to compulsorily study Hindi till class X with recommendations of a Parliamentary panel in this regard getting the President’s nod. The HRD Ministry has also been instructed to form a policy in consultation with the state governments to make the language compulsory.

“The HRD Ministry should make serious efforts to make Hindi language compulsory in curriculum. As a first step, Hindi should be made a compulsory subject up to standard X in all schools of CBSE and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan,” the Presidential order said.

You may also like to watch:

“The Centre should form a policy in consultation with state governments,” it added. The recommendations were made in the ninth report of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language.

CBSE had last year recommended a three-language formula – English and any two Indian languages – to be expanded to classes IX and X. However, the HRD Ministry is yet to take a call on the suggestion.