Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University recruitment 2017: Vacancies announced at hillagric.ac.in, apply now

Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University recruitment 2017: The CSK – Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University), Palampur has announced 24 vacancies for the post of Junior office assistant on hillagric.ac.in. Candidates who are willing to apply must refer to the official website. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is 06-11-2017 for Non-Tribal areas while for the Tribal Areas it is 23-11-2017. According to the official notification, the selection process will be based on the written test and type skill test.

Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the number of posts:-

1. Unreserved: 10 posts.

2. BPL: 02 posts.

3. Ex-SM: 02 posts.

4. OBC: 03 posts.

5. OBC BPL: 01 post.

6. SC: 04 posts.

7. SC (Ex-SM): 01 posts.

8. ST: 01 post.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed 10+2 and have done 1-year diploma in computer can apply. Candidates should have a typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi.

Here is how to apply:-

Eligible candidates can download the application form visiting the official website. Candidates must fill the application form, attach necessary documents and sent it to “The Deputy Registrar (Recruitment), CSKHPKV, Palampur-176062, District Kangda, HP” on or before 06 November 2017.

Application fees:-

General candidates: Rs 340.

SC/ST/OBC: Rs 90.

The application fees must be paid through bank draft drawn in favour of Controller, CSKHPKV, Palampur payable at SBI, HPAU, Palampur.